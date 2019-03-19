808 Kinghaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

From the moment you enter this nearly new pristine home you will feel at home. The spacious family room opens up to kitchen and eating areas and from the wall of windows that look out to covered patio. Kitchen has a gas cooktop for the gourmet cook, stainless refrigerator, granite, and pantry. Split master suite has dual vanities and large walkin closet. Office, study, or flex room is a plus. Enjoy the community amenities that include pools, trails, playgrounds, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to schools and easy assess to Hwy 380 to Denton or McKinney.