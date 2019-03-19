All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 Kinghaven Drive

808 Kinghaven Dr · No Longer Available
Location

808 Kinghaven Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
From the moment you enter this nearly new pristine home you will feel at home. The spacious family room opens up to kitchen and eating areas and from the wall of windows that look out to covered patio. Kitchen has a gas cooktop for the gourmet cook, stainless refrigerator, granite, and pantry. Split master suite has dual vanities and large walkin closet. Office, study, or flex room is a plus. Enjoy the community amenities that include pools, trails, playgrounds, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to schools and easy assess to Hwy 380 to Denton or McKinney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Kinghaven Drive have any available units?
808 Kinghaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 808 Kinghaven Drive have?
Some of 808 Kinghaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Kinghaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
808 Kinghaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Kinghaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 808 Kinghaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 808 Kinghaven Drive offer parking?
No, 808 Kinghaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 808 Kinghaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Kinghaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Kinghaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 808 Kinghaven Drive has a pool.
Does 808 Kinghaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 808 Kinghaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Kinghaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Kinghaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Kinghaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Kinghaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

