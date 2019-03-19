All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 716 Lake Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
716 Lake Grove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 Lake Grove Drive

716 Lake Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

716 Lake Grove Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home showing off floor to ceiling windows in the Living, Cast Stone Fireplace, Kitchen is open and includes a Casual Dining space. Formal Dining room is located off entry and has connecting entrance to the Kitchen. Study is private with french doors , spacious Master with connecting bathroom offering His and Her Sinks and long Walk in Closet. Utility is located off Garage entrance next to Powder Bath. Upstairs provides 2 Bedrooms with one full Bath to share, a Game room open to Living below and then separate 3rd Bedroom with its own full Bath. Brand New Carpet downstairs, Granite in the Kitchen, SS Appliances and Lots of Storage. This is Home!
PICTURES COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Lake Grove Drive have any available units?
716 Lake Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 716 Lake Grove Drive have?
Some of 716 Lake Grove Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Lake Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
716 Lake Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Lake Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 716 Lake Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 716 Lake Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 716 Lake Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 716 Lake Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Lake Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Lake Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 716 Lake Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 716 Lake Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 716 Lake Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Lake Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Lake Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Lake Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Lake Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District