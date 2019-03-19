716 Lake Grove Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story Home showing off floor to ceiling windows in the Living, Cast Stone Fireplace, Kitchen is open and includes a Casual Dining space. Formal Dining room is located off entry and has connecting entrance to the Kitchen. Study is private with french doors , spacious Master with connecting bathroom offering His and Her Sinks and long Walk in Closet. Utility is located off Garage entrance next to Powder Bath. Upstairs provides 2 Bedrooms with one full Bath to share, a Game room open to Living below and then separate 3rd Bedroom with its own full Bath. Brand New Carpet downstairs, Granite in the Kitchen, SS Appliances and Lots of Storage. This is Home!

PICTURES COMING SOON!