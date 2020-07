Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is available for immediate move in upon an approved application! This home features 3 bedrooms with the master suite down stairs, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, 2 living areas a formal dining and eat in kitchen. This home offers a huge backyard with covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Come check it out!