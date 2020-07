Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home that is ready for immediate move in. This property offers an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with gas range, custom kitchen cabinets and breakfast bar. Living area looks out onto covered patio and backyard. Master bath offers separate shower, tub and double sinks. All rooms have ceiling fans. Several community pools, walking and biking trails and playgrounds for outdoor activities.