Paloma Creek South, TX
708 Creekside Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:43 PM

708 Creekside Drive

708 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Creekside Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful 4 bd home with separate study, 2 full baths and 2 dining areas is located in the resort style community with community pools, amenities centers, parks and trails! Open floor plan offers split bedrooms, kitchen with island, recessed lighting & walk in pantry! Additional features include large living room, desk nook, large master with separate shower and large walk-in closet, covered patio! Walking distance to community pool, park and playground! This home is located within minutes of schools, parks, trails, shopping, restaurants, movies and Lake Lewisville. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

