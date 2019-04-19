708 Creekside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful 4 bd home with separate study, 2 full baths and 2 dining areas is located in the resort style community with community pools, amenities centers, parks and trails! Open floor plan offers split bedrooms, kitchen with island, recessed lighting & walk in pantry! Additional features include large living room, desk nook, large master with separate shower and large walk-in closet, covered patio! Walking distance to community pool, park and playground! This home is located within minutes of schools, parks, trails, shopping, restaurants, movies and Lake Lewisville. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are available.