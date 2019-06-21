All apartments in Paloma Creek South
405 Bird Creek Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:08 PM

405 Bird Creek Drive

405 Bird Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

405 Bird Creek Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A charming, like-new 3 bedroom home, built in 2018, in an immaculate condition. Perfect for entertaining & conveniently located near 380 & DNT in a master-planned community. This impeccable house boasts an open floor plan featuring upgraded ceramic tile floors throughout the common areas. Gourmet kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, beautiful cabinets & a kitchen island, counter seating. Cozy ambience, stone hearth fireplace that opens to living & neutral colors waiting for your decorating touch. Split bedrooms & a private master suite in the back of the home, bay windows. Master bath features a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities & a spacious WIC. Covered patio & a private backyard haven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Bird Creek Drive have any available units?
405 Bird Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 405 Bird Creek Drive have?
Some of 405 Bird Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Bird Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 Bird Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Bird Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 405 Bird Creek Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 405 Bird Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 405 Bird Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 405 Bird Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Bird Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Bird Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 405 Bird Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 405 Bird Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 Bird Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Bird Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Bird Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Bird Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Bird Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

