405 Bird Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

A charming, like-new 3 bedroom home, built in 2018, in an immaculate condition. Perfect for entertaining & conveniently located near 380 & DNT in a master-planned community. This impeccable house boasts an open floor plan featuring upgraded ceramic tile floors throughout the common areas. Gourmet kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, beautiful cabinets & a kitchen island, counter seating. Cozy ambience, stone hearth fireplace that opens to living & neutral colors waiting for your decorating touch. Split bedrooms & a private master suite in the back of the home, bay windows. Master bath features a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities & a spacious WIC. Covered patio & a private backyard haven.