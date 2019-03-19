All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 Redhead Drive

301 Redhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Redhead Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATE ONE STORY stunner w-incredible upgrades and a flexible, light filled open floor plan! Walk to pool, elem & high school! Easy access to Lake Lewisville, and Little Elm park-beach, highways & DFW airport. 5 min drive to groceries, shopping and entertainment. 5 min bicycle ride to Lakeview trails.Hardwood floors updated lighting, upgraded carpet large open concept kitchen with quartz counter tops~glass tile backsplash farmhouse sink breakfast bar that flows open to the family room featuring a stunning stone surround FP w-wood mantle! SS appliances including gas stove, dishwasher, new french door fridge and newly freshly renovated WI Pantry.Updated laundry room with new Electrolux washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Redhead Drive have any available units?
301 Redhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 301 Redhead Drive have?
Some of 301 Redhead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Redhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Redhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Redhead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 Redhead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 301 Redhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 Redhead Drive offers parking.
Does 301 Redhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Redhead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Redhead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 301 Redhead Drive has a pool.
Does 301 Redhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Redhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Redhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Redhead Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Redhead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Redhead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

