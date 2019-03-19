301 Redhead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

IMMACULATE ONE STORY stunner w-incredible upgrades and a flexible, light filled open floor plan! Walk to pool, elem & high school! Easy access to Lake Lewisville, and Little Elm park-beach, highways & DFW airport. 5 min drive to groceries, shopping and entertainment. 5 min bicycle ride to Lakeview trails.Hardwood floors updated lighting, upgraded carpet large open concept kitchen with quartz counter tops~glass tile backsplash farmhouse sink breakfast bar that flows open to the family room featuring a stunning stone surround FP w-wood mantle! SS appliances including gas stove, dishwasher, new french door fridge and newly freshly renovated WI Pantry.Updated laundry room with new Electrolux washer & dryer.