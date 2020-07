Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Cute home ready for move-in. Home features 3 bedrooms with open floor-plan. Nice size kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, large walk in pantry, plenty of cabinets with gas cooktop. Flex room off the entrance can be study, dining, or additional living room. Great neighborhood walking distance to schools and close to shopping. HOA dues included in rent with use of the following facilities, parks, playgrounds, 4 pools, and 2 clubhouses.