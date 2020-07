Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage media room new construction

NEW FABULOUS LAKEVIEW HOUSE. STONE FRONT, SPACIOUS FAMILY WITH 18-INCH HIGH CEILING, BEAUTIFUL VIEW TO LAKE, TREES AND MEADOW. LARGE GAME ROOM OPEN TO FIRST FLOOR WITH IRON SPRINDLES. KITCHEN WITH GRANTINE CNT TOP, STAINLESS APP, MEDIA ROOM CAN BE STUDY. DEEP IN COMMUNITY WHICH HAS POOL,COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND AND PARK. WALK TO TRAIL, VERY NICE AND QUIET AREA TO RAISE FAMILY AND ENJOY LIFE. NEXT TO FUTURE HIGH SCHOOL, EASY COMMUTE AND SHOPPING.