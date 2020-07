2416 Jonathan Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL AND COZY, 2 STORY HOME IN MASTER PLANNED PALOMA CREEK COMMUNITY! ENJOY PEACEFUL SUBURBAN LIVING WITH EASY ACCESS TO ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES, AMAZING SCHOOLS AND NUMEROUS PARKS AND TRAILS AROUND LAKE LEWISVILLE. GENEROUS AND FUNCTIONAL OPEN SPACE LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN FOR COMFORTABLE DAILY LIVING. THIS HOME BOASTS GREAT SIZED ROOMS WITH A STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE OFFERS 2 WALK IN CLOSETS AND UNIQUE NOOK FOR EXTRA STORAGE, READING OR MEDITATION AREA. THIS HOME IS LOW-MAINTENANCE AND LIKE NEW! ENJOY THE SPACIOUS OUTDOOR AREA WITH A GOOD SIZE PATIO WITH ACCESS TO THE LOCAL TRAILS A FEW FEET AWAY!