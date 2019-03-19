All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2408 Jill Creek Drive

2408 Jill Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Jill Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
garage
media room
Better than New!!! 3 Car Garage!!!Fabulous lakeview house, stone front, spacious family look over beautiful view of lake, tree and meadow. Large game room upstairs , kitchen with granite counter top, stainless appliances, media room can be 5th bedroom or office, decorative fireplace brings warmness and coziness when it's cold. Great community which has pools, playground, jogging trail and park. Great On Site schools!!! NO PETS ! All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Jill Creek Drive have any available units?
2408 Jill Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2408 Jill Creek Drive have?
Some of 2408 Jill Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Jill Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Jill Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Jill Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Jill Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2408 Jill Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Jill Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2408 Jill Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Jill Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Jill Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2408 Jill Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2408 Jill Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 Jill Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Jill Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Jill Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Jill Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Jill Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

