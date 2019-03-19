2408 Jill Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground pool garage media room

Better than New!!! 3 Car Garage!!!Fabulous lakeview house, stone front, spacious family look over beautiful view of lake, tree and meadow. Large game room upstairs , kitchen with granite counter top, stainless appliances, media room can be 5th bedroom or office, decorative fireplace brings warmness and coziness when it's cold. Great community which has pools, playground, jogging trail and park. Great On Site schools!!! NO PETS ! All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed.