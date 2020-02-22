All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2404 Jill Creek Drive

2404 Jill Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Jill Creek Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
Nice LAKE VIEW! Beautiful house with great open floor plan! The Master is downstairs and the other bedrooms are upstairs. Tons of upgrade like granite counter top,stylish light fixture, blinds, bay windows, huge media room and nice study. The house sits deep in the quiet community,next to walking trail to lake, community playground and park. Great location, easy to commute and shopping, good place to raise family and enjoy life!
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Jill Creek Drive have any available units?
2404 Jill Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2404 Jill Creek Drive have?
Some of 2404 Jill Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Jill Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Jill Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Jill Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Jill Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2404 Jill Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Jill Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2404 Jill Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Jill Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Jill Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2404 Jill Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Jill Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2404 Jill Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Jill Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Jill Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Jill Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Jill Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

