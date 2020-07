Amenities

Excellent Beazer home with great amenities near by. This home features wood floors in Living space, updated fixtures, nice stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen and a great floor plan! Community amenitiesinclude club house, swim pool and gym. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy amenities. Great elementary school and middle school in walking distance.Quick access to Hwy 380, Dallas Tollway, Preston Rd and I-35.