Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fantastic 2 story house in a large corner lot. The house feature open floor plan. Beautiful high quality laminate floor all over the first floor. Granite counter top, island in the kitchen. Carpet was just steam cleaned. Community has swimming pool and playground. Close to 380. Credit score at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.