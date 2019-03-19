2212 Benjamin Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Wow, BEAUTIFUL 1-story Gehan Home in POPULAR Paloma Creek! PRIVATE lot next to the LAKE & TRAILS. 4 beds with STUDY, 2.5 baths. Sought after Denton ISD schools. AWARD winning Gehan Homes. Open concept kitchen & family room, TONS of natural light, SPACIOUS ceilings, WOOD FLOORS, precast stone fireplace. MASSIVE kitchen, ABUNDANT counter & cabinet space, GRANITE, maple cabinets. Extra STUDY can be a formal dining, 2nd living room or 5th bed. HUGE backyard, covered patio, PLENTY of space for summer BBQs. Magnificent views of hike-bike trails, right next to Lewisville Lake! Minutes to restaurants, shopping & fun. EASY access to 380 University Dr.