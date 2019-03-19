All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
2212 Benjamin Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2212 Benjamin Creek Drive

2212 Benjamin Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2212 Benjamin Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wow, BEAUTIFUL 1-story Gehan Home in POPULAR Paloma Creek! PRIVATE lot next to the LAKE & TRAILS. 4 beds with STUDY, 2.5 baths. Sought after Denton ISD schools. AWARD winning Gehan Homes. Open concept kitchen & family room, TONS of natural light, SPACIOUS ceilings, WOOD FLOORS, precast stone fireplace. MASSIVE kitchen, ABUNDANT counter & cabinet space, GRANITE, maple cabinets. Extra STUDY can be a formal dining, 2nd living room or 5th bed. HUGE backyard, covered patio, PLENTY of space for summer BBQs. Magnificent views of hike-bike trails, right next to Lewisville Lake! Minutes to restaurants, shopping & fun. EASY access to 380 University Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive have any available units?
2212 Benjamin Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive have?
Some of 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Benjamin Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Benjamin Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District