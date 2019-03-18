2112 Scott Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

You'll love this charmer in the highly sought after community of Paloma Creek! Great schools nearby plus a warm & inviting community. Have fun at the community pool, park & playground! Move in ready home with 3 bdrms, 2 baths & open floorplan. Updated carpet in bedrooms. Large master suite with a garden tub & sep shower are perfect for relaxing. The kitchen is spacious, open to the dining & living areas, has beautiful corian counters and a center island. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Luxurious engineered handscraped hardwoods in the living room where you can enjoy sitting in front of your fireplace with gas logs. Landlord pays HOA. This one will go quickly, so come see it today!