2112 Scott Creek Drive
2112 Scott Creek Drive

2112 Scott Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Scott Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
You'll love this charmer in the highly sought after community of Paloma Creek! Great schools nearby plus a warm & inviting community. Have fun at the community pool, park & playground! Move in ready home with 3 bdrms, 2 baths & open floorplan. Updated carpet in bedrooms. Large master suite with a garden tub & sep shower are perfect for relaxing. The kitchen is spacious, open to the dining & living areas, has beautiful corian counters and a center island. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Luxurious engineered handscraped hardwoods in the living room where you can enjoy sitting in front of your fireplace with gas logs. Landlord pays HOA. This one will go quickly, so come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Scott Creek Drive have any available units?
2112 Scott Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2112 Scott Creek Drive have?
Some of 2112 Scott Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Scott Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Scott Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Scott Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Scott Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2112 Scott Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Scott Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2112 Scott Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Scott Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Scott Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Scott Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2112 Scott Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2112 Scott Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Scott Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Scott Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Scott Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Scott Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

