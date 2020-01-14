Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 game room parking playground garage

1904 Abby Creek Dr Available 03/01/20 House For Lease in Little Elm area! - Beautiful house with great floor plan! Open-concept kitchen with granite counter top, upgraded light fixtures. Master bedrooms downstairs and a Junior suite upstairs. Master Bedroom with walking closet and enlarged shower. Two Car Garage with extra storage space. Hugh living room and game room. Covered patio and huge back yard, perfect for family. Close to Hwy 380 and Dallas Tollway. Walking trail to the lake, community playground and park.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



(REQUEST SHOWING):

Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



