All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1904 Abby Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1904 Abby Creek Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:25 PM

1904 Abby Creek Dr

1904 Abby Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1904 Abby Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
playground
garage
1904 Abby Creek Dr Available 03/01/20 House For Lease in Little Elm area! - Beautiful house with great floor plan! Open-concept kitchen with granite counter top, upgraded light fixtures. Master bedrooms downstairs and a Junior suite upstairs. Master Bedroom with walking closet and enlarged shower. Two Car Garage with extra storage space. Hugh living room and game room. Covered patio and huge back yard, perfect for family. Close to Hwy 380 and Dallas Tollway. Walking trail to the lake, community playground and park.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE1854021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Abby Creek Dr have any available units?
1904 Abby Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1904 Abby Creek Dr have?
Some of 1904 Abby Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Abby Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Abby Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Abby Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Abby Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Abby Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Abby Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 1904 Abby Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Abby Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Abby Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1904 Abby Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Abby Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1904 Abby Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Abby Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Abby Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Abby Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Abby Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District