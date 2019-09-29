All apartments in Paloma Creek South
1829 Ringtail Drive
1829 Ringtail Drive

1829 Ringtail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Ringtail Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful specious 1 story in great neighborhood. Bright, Energy Efficient! Easy access to Frisco, Denton & Plano! Covered front and back porch. Fresh paint throughout the house interior & exterior! Newly installed wood floor for all bedrooms and living room. Upgraded cherry cabinets, spacious living room, large Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower and walk-in closet, good size bedrooms, high ceilings and large closets, tile in the entry, kitchen, utility and all baths. 2-inch blinds throughout. Community pool and playground for kids. New pictures will come soon...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Ringtail Drive have any available units?
1829 Ringtail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1829 Ringtail Drive have?
Some of 1829 Ringtail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Ringtail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Ringtail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Ringtail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Ringtail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1829 Ringtail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Ringtail Drive offers parking.
Does 1829 Ringtail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Ringtail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Ringtail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1829 Ringtail Drive has a pool.
Does 1829 Ringtail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1829 Ringtail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Ringtail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Ringtail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Ringtail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Ringtail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

