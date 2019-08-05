All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:46 AM

1820 Ringtail Drive

1820 Ringtail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Ringtail Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 4-2-2 home in South Paloma Creek. Formal dining or second living area at front with open eat-in kitchen and family room in back. 3 secondary bedrooms separated from large master suite with generous master bath and walk-in closet. Kitchen boasts large island, SS appliances, convection microwave and solid surface counters. Private back yard with small covered patio and plenty of room to play. No more than 2 pets allowed on case by case basis with pet fee and pet deposit. Please note leasing criteria is posted in MLS Transaction Desk. Please review prior to applying. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed and should be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Ringtail Drive have any available units?
1820 Ringtail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1820 Ringtail Drive have?
Some of 1820 Ringtail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Ringtail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Ringtail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Ringtail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Ringtail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Ringtail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Ringtail Drive offers parking.
Does 1820 Ringtail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Ringtail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Ringtail Drive have a pool?
No, 1820 Ringtail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Ringtail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1820 Ringtail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Ringtail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Ringtail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Ringtail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Ringtail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

