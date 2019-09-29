1804 Abby Creek Drive

Amenities

Beautiful single story home with popular 3+2 + 1 Flexible room Granite counter top and stainless appliances. Stone fireplace and upgraded Tray Ceiling in the family and master bedroom. 4th room near the front door can be used as a study room or formal dining room . Easy access to 380 & Toll Way. Nice and neat community with a community pool. Lake Ray Roberts and Lake Lewisville are just mins away.