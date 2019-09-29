All apartments in Paloma Creek South
1804 Abby Creek Drive
1804 Abby Creek Drive

1804 Abby Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Abby Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single story home with popular 3+2 + 1 Flexible room Granite counter top and stainless appliances. Stone fireplace and upgraded Tray Ceiling in the family and master bedroom. 4th room near the front door can be used as a study room or formal dining room . Easy access to 380 & Toll Way. Nice and neat community with a community pool. Lake Ray Roberts and Lake Lewisville are just mins away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Abby Creek Drive have any available units?
1804 Abby Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1804 Abby Creek Drive have?
Some of 1804 Abby Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Abby Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Abby Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Abby Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Abby Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1804 Abby Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Abby Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1804 Abby Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Abby Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Abby Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1804 Abby Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1804 Abby Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 Abby Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Abby Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Abby Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Abby Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Abby Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

