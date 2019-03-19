1720 Gayla Creek Drive.

Amenities

A 2014 beautiful house, 4bd and 3 full bath, Paloma Creek South, Little Elm, TX 75068. Open kitchen with 3mm granite countertops and center island, walk in pantry, tile throughout including kitchen, all bath rooms, and hallways; dual vanities, separate shower in master bath; 2' blinds; 2 car garage. The neighborhood has all of the amenities including community swimming pool and parks. The weeds will be taken care of by a professional weed control company, GroGreen for first 3 months. Move-in ready now.