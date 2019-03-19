All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like
1720 Gayla Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1720 Gayla Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1720 Gayla Creek Drive

1720 Gayla Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1720 Gayla Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
A 2014 beautiful house, 4bd and 3 full bath, Paloma Creek South, Little Elm, TX 75068. Open kitchen with 3mm granite countertops and center island, walk in pantry, tile throughout including kitchen, all bath rooms, and hallways; dual vanities, separate shower in master bath; 2' blinds; 2 car garage. The neighborhood has all of the amenities including community swimming pool and parks. The weeds will be taken care of by a professional weed control company, GroGreen for first 3 months. Move-in ready now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1720 Gayla Creek Drive have any available units?
1720 Gayla Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1720 Gayla Creek Drive have?
Some of 1720 Gayla Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Gayla Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Gayla Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Gayla Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Gayla Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1720 Gayla Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Gayla Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1720 Gayla Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Gayla Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Gayla Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Gayla Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1720 Gayla Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1720 Gayla Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Gayla Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Gayla Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Gayla Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Gayla Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District