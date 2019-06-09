1713 Megan Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained, clean and well kept home in an excellent neighborhood with good schools. Spacious and Open floor plan that is family friendly. Kitchen opens up to the huge family room and breakfast area. Cozy fireplace in the family room is inviting with views of the private backyard. Master is spacious with dual vanities and huge walk-in closet. Other two bedrooms are split from master and are roomy. A Huge game room or study with French doors is another excellent feature in the home. Laundry room can house a extra fridge or freezer.Garage is spacious for two cars plus has storage. Back yard with covered patio leads to open area which is perfectly private and peaceful. Please verify schools and dimensions.