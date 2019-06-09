All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1713 Megan Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1713 Megan Creek Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:17 PM

1713 Megan Creek Drive

1713 Megan Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1713 Megan Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained, clean and well kept home in an excellent neighborhood with good schools. Spacious and Open floor plan that is family friendly. Kitchen opens up to the huge family room and breakfast area. Cozy fireplace in the family room is inviting with views of the private backyard. Master is spacious with dual vanities and huge walk-in closet. Other two bedrooms are split from master and are roomy. A Huge game room or study with French doors is another excellent feature in the home. Laundry room can house a extra fridge or freezer.Garage is spacious for two cars plus has storage. Back yard with covered patio leads to open area which is perfectly private and peaceful. Please verify schools and dimensions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Megan Creek Drive have any available units?
1713 Megan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1713 Megan Creek Drive have?
Some of 1713 Megan Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Megan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Megan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Megan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Megan Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1713 Megan Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Megan Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1713 Megan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Megan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Megan Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1713 Megan Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Megan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 Megan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Megan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Megan Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Megan Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Megan Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District