Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Life style, Location and Amenities. This great floor plan boasts a spacious living area with beautiful granite counters in the gourmet kitchen approved by any chef. Separate formal living area could be used as an office or flex space. Luxurious living in Paloma Creek with 4 Olympic pools, playgrounds, recreational sports fields, hike and bike trails and acres of greenbelts. Lake Lewisville offers endless boating and fishing within 2 minutes of the neighborhood.