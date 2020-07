Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 2-story home with front porch and large lot in Paloma Creek South. This home features granite countertop with SS-appliances in kitchen, cherry cabinets. Stone fireplace with gas starter. The master bedroom suite features bay windows. Study with french doors. 3.1 bathrooms. Upscale laminate floor throughout first level. Tile in entry, bath and kitchen. Large gameroom and backyard. Community pool, Clubhouse, fitness center and more.