1612 Flamingo Drive

Beautiful almost new home in the master planned community of Paloma Creek! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, porch, fireplace and covered patio. This spacious one story home has an open floor plan and flows nicely from the kitchen to breakfast area and living room. Living Room boasts natural light and has a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom features a beautiful bay window and large walk in closet and the master bathroom has a large separate soaking tub and shower. Community features pools, parks, playgrounds and walking trails. Energy Star Certified for lower energy bills!