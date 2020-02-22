All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1612 Flamingo Drive

1612 Flamingo Dr
Location

1612 Flamingo Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful almost new home in the master planned community of Paloma Creek! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, porch, fireplace and covered patio. This spacious one story home has an open floor plan and flows nicely from the kitchen to breakfast area and living room. Living Room boasts natural light and has a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom features a beautiful bay window and large walk in closet and the master bathroom has a large separate soaking tub and shower. Community features pools, parks, playgrounds and walking trails. Energy Star Certified for lower energy bills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Flamingo Drive have any available units?
1612 Flamingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1612 Flamingo Drive have?
Some of 1612 Flamingo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Flamingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Flamingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Flamingo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Flamingo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1612 Flamingo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Flamingo Drive offers parking.
Does 1612 Flamingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Flamingo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Flamingo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1612 Flamingo Drive has a pool.
Does 1612 Flamingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1612 Flamingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Flamingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Flamingo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Flamingo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Flamingo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

