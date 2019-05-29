1608 Gayla Creek Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44c69dd063 ---- Beautifully designed one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living space and modern kitchen is perfect for your growing family. Backyard has a patio, great for entertaining. Private and generous size backyard ready for fun summer evenings with family and friends. Great schools within walking distance, located in Paloma Creek South with community park and pool just around the corner. Easy access to tollway and dining. Available for Immediate Move in. Disposal Pets Allowed