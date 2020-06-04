1528 Canary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Huge and spacious home. Covered patio. Study can be used as a 5th bedroom downstairs. Brand new paint through out the house. Bright and Airy. Game room with 3 other bedrooms. Good size rooms. Comes with club house and community pool. Wonderful and quiet neighborhood to raise a family. Kitchen has an island. Decent backyard. Wooden fence. Home is vacant and self-showings only. Code 1975. go any time. Apply at VPRealtyServices.Com $45 fee per adult