All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1528 Canary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1528 Canary Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

1528 Canary Drive

1528 Canary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1528 Canary Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Huge and spacious home. Covered patio. Study can be used as a 5th bedroom downstairs. Brand new paint through out the house. Bright and Airy. Game room with 3 other bedrooms. Good size rooms. Comes with club house and community pool. Wonderful and quiet neighborhood to raise a family. Kitchen has an island. Decent backyard. Wooden fence. Home is vacant and self-showings only. Code 1975. go any time. Apply at VPRealtyServices.Com $45 fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Canary Drive have any available units?
1528 Canary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1528 Canary Drive have?
Some of 1528 Canary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Canary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Canary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Canary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Canary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1528 Canary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Canary Drive offers parking.
Does 1528 Canary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Canary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Canary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1528 Canary Drive has a pool.
Does 1528 Canary Drive have accessible units?
No, 1528 Canary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Canary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 Canary Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 Canary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 Canary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District