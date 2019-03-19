1520 Cockatiel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful CORNER LOT home in Paloma Creek with wood flooring throughout main area! This very versatile floorplan features a study with built-ins, formal dining room, breakfast area, a generous master suite & game room! This is an amazing open concept floorplan with the kitchen overlooking breakfast nook & living room with stone fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & granite countertops with breakfast bar. Master suite boasts a master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & oversized closet. Private game room and nice-sized secondary bedroom wing with full bathroom that offers a separate retreat from the rest of the house. The backyard has a stone area in the corner for grilling.