Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities playground pool

This cute one story traditional is a Drees custom home built in 2005. This floor plan features 10 foot ceilings, open floor, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast area, family room. Master bedroom is split with other 2 bedrooms and between the two bedrooms is an office or another bedroom. And this home sits at the front of this community right across from one of the several playground and pool areas and easy access to Highway 380