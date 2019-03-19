All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1429 Rivers Creek Lane

1429 Rivers Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Rivers Creek Lane, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Home in Paloma Creek 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths + 2 Car Garage. Entry Leads to the Large Living Room with Engineered Hardwoods and is Anchored by a Cozy Stone Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Island, Recessed Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances (fridge not included), Open to the Light Filled Dining Area. Spacious Master has Dual Vanities, Separate Shower, Garden Tub & Large Walk-in Closet. Good Sized Secondary Bedrooms. Over-sized Back Patio with Room for a Grill. Home is Just Minutes Away from Schools with Access to Community Pools, Parks, Walking Trails, & Biking Trails. ****See Attachments for Rental Criteria to lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Rivers Creek Lane have any available units?
1429 Rivers Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1429 Rivers Creek Lane have?
Some of 1429 Rivers Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Rivers Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Rivers Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Rivers Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Rivers Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1429 Rivers Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Rivers Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1429 Rivers Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Rivers Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Rivers Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1429 Rivers Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 1429 Rivers Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1429 Rivers Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Rivers Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Rivers Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Rivers Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Rivers Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

