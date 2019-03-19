1429 Rivers Creek Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Paloma Creek 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths + 2 Car Garage. Entry Leads to the Large Living Room with Engineered Hardwoods and is Anchored by a Cozy Stone Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Island, Recessed Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances (fridge not included), Open to the Light Filled Dining Area. Spacious Master has Dual Vanities, Separate Shower, Garden Tub & Large Walk-in Closet. Good Sized Secondary Bedrooms. Over-sized Back Patio with Room for a Grill. Home is Just Minutes Away from Schools with Access to Community Pools, Parks, Walking Trails, & Biking Trails. ****See Attachments for Rental Criteria to lease.