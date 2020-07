Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Spacious and Immaculate 2 story home. Its light and bright open floor plan offer tons of space. Elegant formal living and dining lead to huge gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar island with granite counter top and 42 inch cabinets that open to family room. four large bedrooms with spacious game room up and huge separate media or entertaining room. Master bath has separate shower, garden tub and walking closet. Brand new carpet and paint.