1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Excellent single story home with 4 large size bedrooms, 2 full baths. Carpet will be replaced with laminate wood floor. Wide Open floor plan with big family room, high ceiling, spacious kitchen with oversized island and breakfast bar, SS appliances, breakfast area large enough for formal dining table. Master suite has separated shower room, dual sink, garden tub and big walking closet. Covered porch and open patio. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. Great location, quick access to Hwy 380, 35, tollway, close to schools, community pool and playground. Ready to move in on April 25th.