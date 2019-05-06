All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard

1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Excellent single story home with 4 large size bedrooms, 2 full baths. Carpet will be replaced with laminate wood floor. Wide Open floor plan with big family room, high ceiling, spacious kitchen with oversized island and breakfast bar, SS appliances, breakfast area large enough for formal dining table. Master suite has separated shower room, dual sink, garden tub and big walking closet. Covered porch and open patio. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. Great location, quick access to Hwy 380, 35, tollway, close to schools, community pool and playground. Ready to move in on April 25th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard have any available units?
1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard have?
Some of 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

