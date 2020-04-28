1413 Canary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

AWESOME 1-Story David Weekly Home with Excellent Floorplan! 3 Bedrooms + Study or Childrens retreat! New woodlike floor installed in the living area. Large family room open to kitchen. Cover porch with a nice size backyard. Ceiling fans in all rooms & Brushed Nickel Hardware. Radiant Barrier installed to reduce your electricity bill. Full water softener and water filtration system are working in the house too! Great community with club house and swimming pool.