AWESOME 1-Story David Weekly Home with Excellent Floorplan! 3 Bedrooms + Study or Childrens retreat! New woodlike floor installed in the living area. Large family room open to kitchen. Cover porch with a nice size backyard. Ceiling fans in all rooms & Brushed Nickel Hardware. Radiant Barrier installed to reduce your electricity bill. Full water softener and water filtration system are working in the house too! Great community with club house and swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1413 Canary Drive have any available units?
1413 Canary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1413 Canary Drive have?
Some of 1413 Canary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Canary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Canary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.