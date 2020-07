Amenities

Ready for immediate move in. Four bedrooms with study, two and half baths, Two livings and dining areas. Wood flooring with tile in wet areas. Located with easy access to schools, shopping and toll road. Quiet residential area with walking trails. Access to community facilities, pool, gym etc. Cozy large backyard patio ideal for outdoor cooking.