Paloma Creek South, TX
1409 Samantha Creek Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:46 PM

1409 Samantha Creek Drive

1409 Samantha Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Samantha Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
FOR RENT! This property is currently occupied but will be available for move in the first week of August. The floor plan consists of three bedrooms, study, spacious family room, and two full baths. Property is in close proximity to Lake Lewisville, Amazing Creekside Amenity Center with community pool and gym as well as a variety of trails and parks nearby. Tenants are responsible for HOA dues of $28.00 per month + rent of $1695.00 per month. Schedule a showing and place deposit to be ready for August move in. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity. This property will lease very quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Samantha Creek Drive have any available units?
1409 Samantha Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1409 Samantha Creek Drive have?
Some of 1409 Samantha Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Samantha Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Samantha Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Samantha Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Samantha Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1409 Samantha Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1409 Samantha Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Samantha Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Samantha Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Samantha Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1409 Samantha Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1409 Samantha Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 Samantha Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Samantha Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Samantha Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Samantha Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Samantha Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

