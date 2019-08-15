1409 Samantha Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

FOR RENT! This property is currently occupied but will be available for move in the first week of August. The floor plan consists of three bedrooms, study, spacious family room, and two full baths. Property is in close proximity to Lake Lewisville, Amazing Creekside Amenity Center with community pool and gym as well as a variety of trails and parks nearby. Tenants are responsible for HOA dues of $28.00 per month + rent of $1695.00 per month. Schedule a showing and place deposit to be ready for August move in. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity. This property will lease very quickly!