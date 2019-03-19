1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard

Amenities

Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Paloma Creek! This home has great curb appeal with landscaped front yard. Interior features neutral paint, open floor plan and tons of gems throughout! Room off the living area great for office or game room. The full-size washer and dryer in the utility room are included! Kitchen has SS appliances, dark cabinets, and granite counters. Samsung Refrigerator Included! Spacious guest bedrooms. One guest bedroom includes a television. Master bedroom features dual sinks, garden tub, and separate stand-alone shower. Huge fenced backyard. Denton ISD. Community features pool w kids play area, clubhouse, and gym.