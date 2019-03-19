All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard

1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Paloma Creek! This home has great curb appeal with landscaped front yard. Interior features neutral paint, open floor plan and tons of gems throughout! Room off the living area great for office or game room. The full-size washer and dryer in the utility room are included! Kitchen has SS appliances, dark cabinets, and granite counters. Samsung Refrigerator Included! Spacious guest bedrooms. One guest bedroom includes a television. Master bedroom features dual sinks, garden tub, and separate stand-alone shower. Huge fenced backyard. Denton ISD. Community features pool w kids play area, clubhouse, and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard have any available units?
1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard have?
Some of 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

