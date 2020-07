Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Perfect floorplan with 3BDRM + 1STUDY. Corner lot, GRANITE, extensive wood and tile floor. Great location, excellent schools; shops and restaurants, and super easy access to hwy 380.Enjoy communty amenities such as pool and club house. Pets are case by case. PLEASE FOLLOW SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES WHEN VIEWING THE HOME, MASKS AND GLOVES ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed.