Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:12 AM

1324 Torrent Drive

1324 Torrent Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Torrent Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 and half bath home with upstairs game room with full bathroom! Large open living room with electric fireplace and formal dining room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, grand island and stainless steel appliances. Built in mud room next to the utility room and garage door entrance. Sizable Master Bed with stunning master suite with standing shower, soaking tub and delicate tile work. Private backyard with covered deck and wood fence. Available anytime with two week notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Torrent Drive have any available units?
1324 Torrent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1324 Torrent Drive have?
Some of 1324 Torrent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Torrent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Torrent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Torrent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Torrent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1324 Torrent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Torrent Drive offers parking.
Does 1324 Torrent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Torrent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Torrent Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Torrent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Torrent Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Torrent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Torrent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Torrent Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Torrent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Torrent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

