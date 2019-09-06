1321 Rivers Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom and 2 full bath located in desirable Paloma Creek! Front yard is nicely landscaped. Easy floor plan with plenty of space to spread out. Front room off foyer can be utilized as a second living space, an office or formal dining. Master bedroom has trey ceilings. Well maintained home with fresh paint in majority of bedrooms. Wood floors in living area that overlooks back yard. Green space behind home with no neighbors! Great amount of privacy. Granite in kitchen and includes refrigerator and flat surface stove. Move in ready!