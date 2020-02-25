1317 Rivers Creek Lane

Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom brick home in master planned community, nearby middle and Elementary and High schools.
Split bedrooms with private master with updated closet. Open plan kitchen and dining room. Granite counter top's with large kitchen Island. Large private back patio backs up to greenbelt, great for grilling and play area. Lot's of community parks, pools playgrounds hike and bike tracks. Great community that has lots of great amenities. All applications can be submitted through mysmartmove.com