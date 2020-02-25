All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:36 PM

1317 Rivers Creek Lane

1317 Rivers Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1317 Rivers Creek Lane, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom brick home in master planned community, nearby middle and Elementary and High schools.
Split bedrooms with private master with updated closet. Open plan kitchen and dining room. Granite counter top's with large kitchen Island. Large private back patio backs up to greenbelt, great for grilling and play area. Lot's of community parks, pools playgrounds hike and bike tracks. Great community that has lots of great amenities. All applications can be submitted through mysmartmove.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Rivers Creek Lane have any available units?
1317 Rivers Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1317 Rivers Creek Lane have?
Some of 1317 Rivers Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Rivers Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Rivers Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Rivers Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Rivers Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1317 Rivers Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Rivers Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1317 Rivers Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Rivers Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Rivers Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1317 Rivers Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 1317 Rivers Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1317 Rivers Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Rivers Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Rivers Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Rivers Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Rivers Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

