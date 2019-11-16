1316 Renoir Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

Gorgeous NEW CONSTRUCTION home offers 4 beds&2 baths minutes from US 380, Lake Lewisville & nestled in quiet Northlake Estates. Enjoy convenience of WiFI Certified SMART HOME Features. Floor plan centers around open concept living & kitchen with wall of windows to backyard & covered patio. Island kitchen offers luxury quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR, GAS RANGE overlooking family room & breakfast nook. Spacious master suite has a walk-in closet with deluxe glass shower & dual vanities. 3 add'l great sized rooms each have WALK-IN CLOSETS for ample storage. Awesome backyard perfect for outdoor entertainment & relaxing.