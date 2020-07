Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 home in Paloma Creek. Included with the property is a state-of-the-art security system, well manicured landscaping, and stone & brick flowerbed borders. Clever floor plan provides a private study on the back side of the see-through fireplace. Storage shed in back yard. Move-in is available on July 1st, 2019.