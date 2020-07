Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Paloma Creek rich with amenities. Split bedrooms, large living, high ceilings, cozy fireplace, separate dining, breakfast bar, and covered patio with large backyard. Your generous study overlooks the backyard and makes an idyllic home office. A 2 car garage is offered with storage and the property boasts landscaping and a sprinkler system! Small Dogs Accepted, under 20 lbs. $60.00 Application Fee is non-refundable.