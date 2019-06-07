1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool garage

A must see in person...The best floor plan in Paloma Creek now comes with a refrigerator at no extra cost!



The split floor plan offers privacy within the home as well as an open feel. Walking in from the foyer, you will find an over-sized study or game room with bay windows. Kitchen is open to breakfast area and living room, SS appliances including refrigerator, granite and a walk in pantry. Master bedroom also has bay windows, double vanities and a large walk in closet. This lot offers a private back yard, ext. upgraded covered patio with stamped concrete.



This community offers multiple amenity centers, jogging and bike trails, parks, playgrounds, multiple pools, and a fitness center.