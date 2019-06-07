All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:12 PM

1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard

1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
A must see in person...The best floor plan in Paloma Creek now comes with a refrigerator at no extra cost!

The split floor plan offers privacy within the home as well as an open feel. Walking in from the foyer, you will find an over-sized study or game room with bay windows. Kitchen is open to breakfast area and living room, SS appliances including refrigerator, granite and a walk in pantry. Master bedroom also has bay windows, double vanities and a large walk in closet. This lot offers a private back yard, ext. upgraded covered patio with stamped concrete.

This community offers multiple amenity centers, jogging and bike trails, parks, playgrounds, multiple pools, and a fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard have any available units?
1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard have?
Some of 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District