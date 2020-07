Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Awesome home located in one of the nice communities of Little Elm. This house is equipped with 5 beds with 3.1 baths, one large kitchen with plenty of cabinet spaces, big master bedroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, toilet closet, and large walk-in closet, 2 living rooms where large one is located in upstairs and open living in downstairs and 3 upstair bedrooms. House has painted a year ago and it has many positive features to live-in.