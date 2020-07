Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family house in much sought after Paloma Creek sub. Located just west of DNT on 380. Situated on a beautifully landscaped large corner lot, this home has great curb appeal! Home features wood floors,split bedrooms and kitchen over looks living area perfect for entertaining. Study has a see through fireplace to living area. AMAZING community features 4 pools, 4 clubhouse green space & more! Owner pays HOA.