Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A taste of the past with original hardwood floors in most places in this home. This stylish residence is nestled in a desirably tranquil location. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes complete with a living room that has a amazing ceiling plenty of decorating ideas, a kitchen that is easy to work in and oversized bedrooms. This home retains the value of peaceful living inside and out. This home is a short car ride to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.