Amenities

dishwasher microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful Corner building features upstairs apartment with open concept living. Come enjoy this 2 bedroom apartment with a fully equipped kitchen featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher and free standing range just waiting to be used by the cook in the family. Don't worry about carpet cleaning, because this unit has all laminate flooring throughout. Come and see for yourself!!!