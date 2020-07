Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Quiet neighborhood features upstairs apartment with open living room and dining room. This unit features 2 bedrooms along with a fully equipped kitchen featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher and free standing range just waiting for the cook in the family! The apartment also comes with a utility area large enough for a full sized washer and dryer. Laminate flooring and tile throughout. Exterior storage closet included.