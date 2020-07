Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

$500 deposit. ALL UTILITIES included-water, septic, trash, electricity, pest control & lawn maintenance! Will allow up to 2 indoor only cats. No dogs please. $350 per pet non-refundable deposit. VERY UNIQUE apt behind main home. CREEK LOT, GREAT trees, very private. Apt has own private drive, deck, patio. French doors lead to open patio on creek. Updated, clean & move-in ready with fridge, microwave, range, washer & dryer provided.